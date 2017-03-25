‘Palanca 2017’ now accepting entries

The Carlos Palanca Foundation, Inc. has announced its call for entries to the 67th Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature. This year’s competition is also accepting submissions to the Novel and Nobela categories, which are offered only every two years.

Established in 1950 in honor of Don Carlos Palanca Sr., the Palanca Awards aims to continue developing Philippine literature by providing incentives to writers and serve as a repository of our literary treasures for generations to come.

The regular categories for this year are as follows:

•Novel and Nobela categories

•English Division – Short Story, Short Story for Children, Essay, Poetry, Poetry Written for Children, One-act Play, and Full-length Play;

•Filipino Division – Maikling Kuwento, Maikling Kuwentong Pambata, Sanaysay, Tula, Tulang Para sa mga Bata, Dulang May Isang Yugto, Dulang Ganap ang Haba, and Dulang Pampelikula;

•Regional Languages Division – Short Story-Cebuano, Short Story-Hiligaynon, and Short Story-Ilokano.

Young writers below 18 years old may also begin crafting their entries to the Kabataan Division with the theme “How can the youth contribute to building interest in Philippine culture and literature?” (Kabataan Essay) and “Paano makaaambag ang mga kabataan sa pagsulong ng interes sa kultura at panitikang Pilipino?” (Kabataan Sanaysay).

The contest is open to all Filipino or former Filipino citizens of all ages, except current directors, officers, and employees of the Palanca Foundation. Published and produced works, which were first published or first produced between May 1 2016 to April 30 of the current year and/or unpublished and unproduced works may be entered in the contest.

Contestants may submit only one entry per category. The deadline of submission is on April 30, 2017. Winners will be awarded at a special ceremony to be held on September 1.

For official contest rules and forms, visit www.palancaawards.com.ph