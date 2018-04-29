Palanca Awards now accepting entries

The Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature (CPMA), the Philippines’ longest-running and most prestigious literary contest that is now on its 68th year, now accepts entries to its regular categories:

English Division: Short Story, Short Story for Children, Essay, Poetry, Poetry Written for Children, One-act Play, and Full-length Play.

Filipino Division: Maikling Kuwento, Maikling Kuwentong Pambata, Sanaysay, Tula, Tulang Para sa mga Bata, Dulang May Isang Yugto, Dulang Ganap ang Haba, and Dulang Pampelikula.

Regional Languages Division: Short Story-Cebuano, Short Story-Hiligaynon, and Short Story-Ilokano.

The Kabataan Division, the special youth categories open to persons younger than 18 years old as of May 31, 2018, is also now accepting entries. This year’s theme is “How will you encourage the Filipino youth to read more books?” (Kabataan Essay) and “Paano mo hihikayatin ang mga kabataang Pilipino na magbasa pa ng mga aklat?” (Kabataan Sanaysay).

All Filipino or former Filipino citizens of all ages, except current directors, officers, and employees of the Carlos Palanca Foundation, can join the competition.

Writers may submit only one entry per category. Works first published or produced between May 1, 2017 and May 31, 2018, and/or unpublished/unproduced works may be entered.

Only unproduced works may be entered in the Dulang Pampelikula category.

A work that won in another contest before 12 midnight of May 31 is not qualified for the awards.

All entries must be printed copies, as specified in the contest’s official rules. The Carlos Palanca Foundation Inc. will not accept online or e-mailed submissions for all categories.

The deadline of submission of entries is on May 31.

For official contest rules and forms, visit the Palanca Foundation on the ground floor of Greenbelt Excelsior Bldg., 105 C. Palanca Street, Legaspi Village, Makati City.

The Palanca Awards was established in 1950 to honor the legacy of businessman and philanthropist Carlos Palanca Sr. It aims to help develop Philippine literature by providing incentives for writers to craft their most outstanding literary work, and to be a treasury of the country’s literary gems from our gifted writers and assist in their eventual dissemination to Filipinos, especially students.

For inquiries and other concerns, call the CPMA office at (632) 843-8277 or send an e-mail to cpmawards@gmail.com.