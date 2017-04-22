Palasan captures HEAD Jr tennis Iloilo leg title

Matt Palasan bucked a slow start to beat Cebuano Venz Alforque, 4-6, 6-0, 6-4, to snare the 18-and-under boys’ singles crown in the fifth leg of 19th HEAD Junior Tennis Satellite Circuit on Friday at the La Paz Tennis Club courts in Iloilo City.

Top seed Gennifer Pagente, meanwhile, beat Bliss Bayking, 6-2, 6-2, in the 16-and-under girls’ singles championship round to bag the trophy.

In other boys’ singles finals results, Khenz Justiniani defeated Axl Lajon Gonzaga, 7-5, 6-2, for the 12-and-under crown, while Raven Hitosis outlasted Jericho Ong, 6-2, 6-4, to claim the 14-and-under crown and Venz Alforque whipped Jon Dreve Jimenea, 6-4, 6-1, for the 16-and-under crown.

Alexie Santos won over Bliss Bayking, 6-0, 6-2, to claim the 18-and-under girls’ singles title, while Theresa Claire Nacito crushed Avril Andrea Suace, 6-3, 2-6, 10-7, for the 14-and-under girls’ title. Erika Ayson trounced Ma. Hannah Divinagracia, 6-4, 6-4, to clinch the 12-and-under girls’ trophy.