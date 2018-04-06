Palawan gov asks to dismiss graft case

Palawan Gov. Jose Alvarez asked the Office of the Ombudsman to reconsider its ruling that found basis to charge him with graft in connection with the award of the Bulk Water Supply Project (BWSP) of Cagayan de Oro City Water District (COWD) to Rio Verde Water Consortium (RVW Consortium).

The Ombudsman earlier found probable cause to charge several individuals including Alvarez.

Alvarez’s camp said in a motion that the allegations sustain that conspiracy exists in the record of the case.

The Ombudsman alleged in its October 23, 2017 resolution that he “conspired with public respondents by inducing or causing the BOD to rule on the eligibility of RVW Consortium even before the BAC had the opportunity to rule on the issues. Moreover, despite notice from the BAC of RVW Consortium’s disqualification, respondent Alvarez proceeded with the BWSP without even filing a protest as required under Section 55 of R.A. No. 9184.”

Republic Act 9184 is the Government Procurement Reform Act. BAC is Bids and Awards Committee.

But the motion for reconsideration said Alvarez was unaware of the supposed disqualification of RVW Consortium as a bidder until RVWCI received a copy of an audit report in 2010.

Alvarez’s camp added in part that he “had all the reasons to believe…that COWD undertook the bidding and the awarding process of the BWSP regularly and there was no reason for herein respondent, or for anyone else under the same situation, to have cast doubt on COWD’s representations given the following series of events that transpired smoothly in the course of a regular bidding process.”