Palawan to host medical mission

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan: A US-based association of Filipino physicians is set to conduct the first-ever medical and surgical mission in Palawan for this year at the newly-constructed Aborlan Medicare Hospital (AMH) in Barangay Ramon Magsaysay in the town of Aborlan.

The medical mission would be from Monday to Wednesday, Provincial Information Officer Gil Acosta Jr. said on Saturday.

It will be led by the North Texas Association of Philippine Physicians (NTAPP) in cooperation with Gov. Jose Alvarez, 3rd District Congressman Gil Acosta, 3rd District Board Member Albert Rama, and the municipal government of Aborlan.

Acosta said the NTAPP was composed of 44 Filipino physicians who arrived on Sunday to provide free medical and minor surgical services to indigent residents of Aborlan town.

These are circumcision, harelip correction, breast-lumpectomy, biopsy, simple mastectomy, herniorrhaphy, hysterectomy-myomectomy, oophorectomy, appendectomy, colon resection with end-to-end anastomosis, amputation for gangrene, thyroidectomy, lysis adhesions, colostomy, cesarean section, and tubal ligation.

Medical doctor Maria Arlin Josue, AMH chief, said they had prepared for the medical and surgical mission, and were excited for the residents of Aborlan.

“Para sa mga nais makibahagi sa naturang aktibidad, maaaring makipag-ugnayan sa mga Operation Centers ng Rescue 165 na nakatalaga sa mga munisipyo sa lalawigan [For those who want to avail of free medical and surgical services they offer, residents can coordinate with the Operation Centers of Rescue 165],” she said.

Josue added they are grateful that the first medical and surgical mission in the province for this year chose Aborlan, where there are a lot of residents who lack funds to pay even for minor surgeries.

AMH is a 50-bed capacity medicare hospital in the first class municipality of Aborlan, located 69 kilometers from the capital of Puerto Princesa.

Its construction was funded cooperatively by the Department of Public Works and Highways, the Department of Health-Mimaropa, the Palawan provincial government, and the local government unit of Aborlan.

It was part of 15 others being constructed in different municipalities in the province, including the island town of Coron.