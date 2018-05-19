Palawan to be featured in US channel TLC

Palawan will be featured as a Philippine cruise destination in American television network TLC in the first quarter of 2019, the Department of Tourism (DoT) boasted on Friday.

The program will be produced by the Asia Cruise Cooperation, together with the Department of Tourism as one its members. Four members of the ACC including Hainan, an island province of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan will also showcase their respective cruise destinations in order to maximize the awareness of cruise vacations and partnering destinations in target source markets, the DoT said.

Other members of the ACC are Xiamen in China, and Korea.

Among the destinations in Palawan to be featured are the Mt. Tapyas and the Maquinit Hot Springs in Coron.

“The regional TV campaign, which will be aired in American television network TLC across Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and India first quarter next year, will be composed of four episodes with 30 minutes running time showcasing the traditions, cultural heritages, and natural wonders of Hong Kong, Sanya in Hainan, Kaohsiung in Taiwan, Palawan in the Philippines,” the DoT said in a statement.

The campaign is in line with the national cruise strategy “which aims for 656,635 cruise passengers from 300 ports of calls by the end of 2022,” the DoT added.

The department registered 140 port of calls in 2017, amounting to 114,437 passengers.