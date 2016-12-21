Palawan town mayor faces graft case

THE Office of the Ombudsman filed a graft case before the Sandiganbayan against Mayor Andrew Ong of Cuyo town in Palawan and a businessman over the alleged anomalous purchase of a pumpboat worth P200,000 in 2011.

A case filed by Graft Investigation and Prosecution Officer II Esther Velasco-Legaspi of the Office of the Deputy Ombudsman for Luzon, said Ong conspired with Rellie Alis by awarding to the latter the contract to purchase a pumpboat without the required public bidding.

According to the charge sheet, the alleged act was “in violation of Section 360 of Republic Act 7160, or The Local Government Code of 1991, and Section 12, Article V of Republic Act 9184 or the Government Procurement Reform Act.”

The Ombudsman recommended bail of P30,000 each for the respondents’ provisional liberty.