Palawan vice mayor nabbed in shabu raid

Share 1 Email Shares 1

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan: Five days after Vice Mayor Luis Marcaida 3rd joined the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte (MRRD) movement, a joint team of Philippine National Police–Drug Enforcement Group (PNP-DEG) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Special Enforcement Service raided his house and confiscated shabu and firearms.

Marcaida was arrested at his residence in Jacana Road, Barangay Bancao-Bancao at about 6 a.m. on Monday through a search warrant issued by Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 53 Executive Judge Reynaldo Alhambra.

The team, led by Supt. Enrico Rigor of the PNP-DEG and PDEA Director Gilbert Buenafe, uncovered 30 sachets of suspected shabu and variety of short and long firearms compose of 1.22 caliber rifle, three rifle grenade, a fragmentation grenade and four .45 caliber pistols.

Marcaida is reportedly one of the high-value targets (HVT) of the government’s anti-drugs campaign.

The raiding team reportedly handcuffed Marcaida in front of his family members after a thorough search and found 30 sachets of shabu stashed behind a picture frame hanging on the wall.

The vice mayor is now under custodial investigation while charges are being readied against him.|

The arrest of Marcaida came days after he joined the President’s political party, PDP Laban, and the MRRD movement where he went to Davao City last August 30 for the first time according to his Face Book post.

with ROSELLE AQUINO