Palestinian government meets in Gaza for first time since 2014

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: The Palestinian cabinet met in Gaza on Tuesday for the first time since 2014 in a further step towards the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority retaking control of the territory. The meeting of the government, which is based in the occupied West Bank, comes as part of moves to end a decade-long split between the PA and the Islamist Hamas movement, which runs Gaza. In an opening speech, Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah renewed his pledge to end the rift. “We are here to turn the page on division, restore the national project to its correct direction and establish the (Palestinian) state,” he said. It was the first meeting of the cabinet in Gaza since November 2014, and comes a day after Hamdallah entered the territory for the first time since a unity government collapsed in June 2015. Hamas has controlled Gaza since seizing it from the PA in a near civil war in 2007 and multiple previous reconciliation attempts have failed.

AFP