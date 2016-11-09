Palestinian stabs Israeli soldier, shot – army

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian stabbed an Israeli soldier with a screwdriver before being shot and wounded at a checkpoint in the northern West Bank on Wednesday, the Israeli army said.

The incident took place at the entrance to Huwwara, south of the city of Nablus, a military statement said.

“In response to the immediate threat, soldiers fired towards the assailant who was detained and is being treated at the scene,” the army said, without providing further details on his condition.

The soldier was stabbed in his protective vest and was not injured, the army said.

Since October 2015, violence has claimed the lives of 238 Palestinians, 36 Israelis, two Americans, a Jordanian, an Eritrean and a Sudanese, according to an AFP count.

Most of the Palestinians killed were carrying out attacks, according to Israeli authorities. Others were shot dead during protests and clashes, while some were killed in air strikes in the Gaza Strip.

Most of the attacks were by lone-wolf assailants, many of them young people, including teenagers.

Many analysts say Palestinian frustration with the Israeli occupation and settlement construction in the West Bank, comatose peace efforts and their own fractured leadership have helped feed the unrest.

Israel says incitement by Palestinian leaders and media is a leading cause.

AFP