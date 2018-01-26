Palestinians ‘disrespect’ for US puts aid on hold

DAVOS, Switzerland: President Donald Trump on Thursday (Friday in Manila) accused the Palestinians of disrespecting the United States and threatened to withhold aid worth hundreds of millions of dollars until they accede to US-brokered talks.

In a significant sharpening of his rhetoric against the leadership in Ramallah, Trump said the Palestinians had “disrespected us a week ago by not allowing our great vice president to see them.”

“We give them hundreds of millions,” Trump said during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Davos, Switzerland.

“That money is not going to them unless they sit down and negotiate peace.”

The Trump administration is pressing skeptical Palestinians to enter a US-sponsored peace process that has so far appeared to offer much to their arch-foes Israel.

Palestinians were especially enraged by Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital—which broke with decades of international consensus that the city would be the subject of negotiation.

Amid deadly unrest and fierce political pressure at home, Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas responded by canceling a planned meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence, who visited Egypt, Israel and Jordan.

The Palestinians rejected Trump’s threat on Thursday, with one senior official labeling him an “oppressor.”

A spokesman for president Mahmud Abbas said they would not meet with the US administration until it withdrew its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“If the American administration will not go back on their decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, it will remain outside the [negotiation]table,” Nabil Abu Rudeina said.

Another senior Palestinian official, Hanan Ashrawi, told Agence France-Presse “not meeting your oppressor is not a sign of disrespect; it is a sign of self-respect.”

Trump touts ‘great proposal’

Trump insisted that he could still be an honest broker.

“We have a proposal for peace. It is a great proposal for the Palestinians,” Trump said, adding that Israel would also be forced to make concessions.

But the US president also doubled down, saying he would move the American embassy to Jerusalem as soon as next year, despite no suitably sized building existing.

“We anticipate having a small version of it open sometime next year,” Trump said.

Netanyahu warmly welcomed Trump’s “historic decision,” saying it “recognizes history, recognizes a certain reality, built on the basis of truth.”

Netanyahu, bolstered by Trump’s unstinting support, later said he was willing to enter talks, but accused the Palestinians of avoiding negotiations.

Abbas has sought an internationally led process, accusing the Trump administration of blatant bias.

