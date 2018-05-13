Palihang Rogelio Sicat 11 names 15 fellows

Fifteen writers out of 130 entries has been selected as fellows to the 11th Palihang Rogelio Sicat (PRS), to be held in Baguio City from May 16 to 20.

They are Ricardo G. Patriarca of Cavite and Kristinne Nigel Cenosin Santos of Malolos in Bulacan (drama); Wilmor L. Pacay 3rd of Makati City (flash fiction); Charmaine Lasar of Sto. Tomas in Batangas, Mubarak M. Tahir of Davao, Rene Boy Abiva of Cabanatuan City in Nueva Ecija, and Rya Celine C. Ducusin of Marikina City (short story); Mary Marvilyn M. Magalang of Marinduque (essay); and Arvy Rose B. Mena of Quezon City, Glen Ayala Sales of San Pablo City in Laguna, Michael Thomas M. Nelmida of Caloocan City, Roy V. Aragon of Cagayan, Joy Vencel T. Osela of Lucena in Quezon, Abner E. Dormiendo of Antipolo City in Rizal, and Paterno Baloloy of Calauag in Quezon (poetry).

PRS 11 trainors are Baguio-based writers Malou Jacob, Frank Cimatu, Luchie Maranan, Chit Balmaceda and Junley Lazaga; guest panelists Jess Santiago, Jowie delos Reyes and Choi Pangilinan; and University of the Philippines (UP) Department of Filipino faculty members Eugene Evasco, Joey Baquiran, Luna Sicat, Rommel Rodriguez, and Ferdinand Jarin.

“Many applicants are worthy of joining, but the slots are limited to 15. We will do our best to increase financial support, so we can welcome more writers in the future,” PRS co-founder Dr. Jimmuel Naval said.

PRS distinguishes itself as a writing workshop that primarily employs the national language. The UP Department of Filipino and Philippine Literature sponsors the workshop in cooperation with Office of the President of the University of the Philippines and the UP Sentro ng Wikang Filipino.

The workshop is named after the late novelist and playwright who was best known for his short story “Impeng Negro” and one-act play Moses, Moses.