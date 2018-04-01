Palihang Rogelio Sicat 11 now open for applications

The University of the Philippines (UP) Department of Filipino and Philippine Literature is now accepting applications for the 11th Palihang Rogelio Sicat, to be held at UP Baguio from May 16 to 20.

Fifteen writers will be chosen for the workshop, which conducts sessions in Filipino.

Applicants can send either five poems; two short stories between 10 and 25 pages; two stories for children between five and 10 pages; five flash-fiction works; two essays between 10 and 25 pages; or a one-act play with a running time of between 30 and 45 minutes. They must be written in Filipino.

Works written in other regional languages, like Ilokano, Cebuano and Kapampangan, must be accompanied by Filipino translations.

The entries must be encoded in Arial or Times Roman 12, with one-and-a-half spaces. Each applicant must include a bionote containing his or her full name, address, contact details at school and/or office; list of publications and awards won; and a colored photograph of himself or herself.

Submit all documents to palihangrogeliosicat11@gmail.com on or before April 10.

Named after the late novelist and playwright who was best known for his short story “Impeng Negro” and one-act play “Moses, Moses,” this year’s Palihang Rogelio Sicat is organized by the UP Department of Filipino and Philippine Literature in cooperation with the Office of the President of the University of the Philippines and UP Baguio.