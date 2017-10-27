Palm Concepcion Power eyes RE projects

CONCEPCION, Iloilo: Palm Concepcion Power Corp. (PCPC) is planning to embark on renewable energy (RE) projects in the Philippines, particularly in hydro power generation.

Palm Concepcion President and Chief Executive Officer Roel Castro told reporters in a phone interview the company has “several projects in development stage, even RE.”

He said they are looking at about 10 projects for total of around 120 megawatts (MW).

“We are looking more at hydro. For one, solar is already full as far as FiT [feed-in tariff]is concerned. More importantly, given the profile of the grid, adding more intermittent power…would not be helping both commercially and technically,” Castro said.

He explained their partner in this undertaking will likely be the same partners that PCPC and Peakpower Energy, Inc. (PEI) have, which include Jin Navitas Resource Inc. and A. Brown Co., Inc.

PCPC is a joint venture of Palm Thermal Consolidated Holdings Corp., a subsidiary of A Brown Co., and Jin Navitas Resource. Meanwhile, PEI is 20 percent owned by A Brown Co.

Castro, who is also president and CEO at PEI, earlier said they are set to commence commercial operations of three power plants next month after having secured a certificate of compliance (COC) for the expansion of South Cotabato II Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Socoteco II), where they plan to add capacity of 13.9 MW.

Castro added that they are also in the final stage of performance tests for Peakpower Bukidnon, Inc. (PBI), which should be ready for commercial operation as well.

PCPC, which runs the first unit of a 2 x 135MW coal-fired power plant in Concepcion, Iloilo, is set to commence the initial stage of pre-construction activities for the second unit.