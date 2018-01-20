Palmer adds course

Arnold Palmer Golf Management has added a course in the Grand Strand market, and now operates six between Horry, Georgetown and Brunswick counties.

The company, which operates three courses at Legends Resort as well as Heritage Club in Pawleys Island and Oyster Bay Golf Links in Sunset Beach, N.C., took over management on January 1 of Carolina National Golf Club in Bolivia, N.C.

The club’s staff, which includes general manager Steve Beecroft and marketing director Steve Lee, is not changing.

“I see it as a well-known and well represented management company that brings structure and backing to our course,” Beecroft said.

Carolina National, a semi-private 27-hole Fred Couples and Gene Bates design, had been managed by Traditional Golf Properties of Virginia since 2010, and had previously been managed by Bluegreen Golf Clubs from its opening in 1998.

The club split from Traditional in April and was self-managed for the remainder of the year.

Carolina National’s split ownership group also owns four courses in the area of Raleigh, N.C. — Falls Village Golf Club, The Preserve at Jordan Lake Golf Club, Chapel Ridge Golf Club and Heritage Golf Club — and Arnold Palmer Golf Management has taken over operation of all five. Heritage is the only private club among them.

What makes Carolina National’s management agreement different than the other five Arnold Palmer courses on the Strand is they are all owned by Arnold Palmer’s parent company, Century Golf Partners based in Texas.

So the management company’s policies in the area, including comprehensive golf rates that include breakfast, lunch and two drinks with affordable green and cart fees, won’t necessarily be implemented at Carolina National.

“Our management has to answer to our ownership in Raleigh, so it won’t be a blanket program for what works for their other courses around here,” Carolina National general manager Steve Beecroft said. “We just have to adapt to their model of reporting, human resources, etc., because they’re very established in those areas.”

Carolina National will be recognizing its 20th anniversary this year with specials, tournaments and social events that are being planned, and Arnold Palmer Golf Management is expected to offer new programs for members and non-members as early as February.

Among the best

Several Grand Strand golf courses have made Golfweek magazine lists of the best courses in the U.S. and best courses in South Carolina.

Among the Top 100 Resort Courses in the U.S., The Dunes Golf and Beach Club is ranked 29th, Caledonia Golf & Fish Club is 37th, True Blue Golf Club is 75th and Legends Resort’s Moorland Course is ranked 82nd. Pebble Beach Golf Links in California is No. 1 and Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course in No. 8 on the list.

The Strand features eight of Golfweek’s top 14 Resort Courses in South Carolina, with The Dunes Club, Caledonia, True Blue and the Moorland Course being joined by the King’s North Course at Myrtle Beach National, the Grande Dunes Resort Course, and Barefoot Resort’s Love and Dye courses.

Tidewater Golf Club and Plantation was listed among the 20 Best Residential Courses in South Carolina, and was one of only a couple non-private clubs to make the list.

In North Carolina, Brunswick County courses Cape Fear National and the Bald Head Island Club made the lists of the top residential and resort courses in the state, respectively.

The ratings are included in Golfweek’s “Ultimate Guide” and “Best Courses You Can Play” publications.

Every year, Golfweek’s team of course raters, which features more than 850 evaluators, surveys more than 3,600 courses and grades each nominated course on 10 standards of evaluation. Collectively, the raters have turned in more than 75,000 votes to compile Golfweek’s best courses lists.