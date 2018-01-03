Palmer retires after 15 NFL seasons

LOS ANGELES: Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2002, announced his retirement on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila) after 15 seasons in the National Football League.

The 38-year-old was named to the Pro Bowl all-star game three times, but his 2017 season was cut short by a broken arm that limited him to seven games.

“Over the years I’ve had teammates who decided to hang it up and I would ask them how they knew when it was time to walk away. The answer was almost always the same: You just know,” Palmer said. “For me, that time is now.”

In 2002, Palmer was a Heisman award as the top player in American collegiate football while attending USC. Winning the Heisman propelled him to become the first overall pick in the 2003 NFL entry draft.

Palmer spent his first eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals before being traded to the Oakland Raiders.

He played for Oakland for two years before playing five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

He led the Cardinals to a 13-3 regular-season record in 2015, and they beat the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the playoffs before losing to the Carolina Panthers in the NFC championship game.

AFP