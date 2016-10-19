Palmes, Delos Santos shine in Turf Golf tilt

Jelly Palmes of Orchard Golf & Country Club emerged as overall champion while Ricky Delos Santos of Philippine Army Golf Club was named the Lowest Gross Champion in the 3rd Turf Company Invitational Golf Tournament held recently at The Orchard Golf and Country Club in Dasmariñas, Cavite. Delos Santos also received the Longest Drive plum at 287 yards off the Tee.

The other winners were Juanchit Jose of The Finix Corp. and Toto Pelor of MF3 International, Division 1 Champion and runner-up respectively; Col. Art Viyo of Philippine Navy Golf Club and Jared Sto. Tomas of Sta Lucia Land, Inc., Division 2 Champion and runner-up respectively; Maril Davies Santos also of Sta Lucia Land as Division 3 Champion and Johnny Destago of South Forbes Golf & Country Club as runner up. Juanchit Jose also received the “Nearest to the Pin” citation at 9” to the Pin and Ruben Hermosilla of KC Filipinas Golf Club got the award for “The Most Accurate Drive.”