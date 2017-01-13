Palmiery couple turns golden

Celebrating 50 golden years is no mean feat for Reynaldo and Emy Palmiery.

The lovely couple first met when they both started working for Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), where Mr. Palmiery served as Senior Vice President.

The professional relationship turned into a romantic one and eventually led to their marriage at the San San Agustin Church in December 1966. Later on, they were blessed with four children namely Chuky, Wing, John and Reynaldo, Jr. They got even more blessed with the arrival of their eight grandchildren.

Donning an elegant Oliver Tolentino gown, Emy and Reynaldo—presently a member of the Board of Directors of Allianz, part of Lucio Tan’s Group of Companies—celebrated their wedding anniversary with posh and pomp at the Makati Shangri-La Hotel.

An impressive lineup of Principal Sponsors included Cesar and Joy Virata, Congressman Danilo and Aleta Suarez, and Victor and Remedios Macalincag. Secondary sponsors were Attorney Graciano Tobias and Attorney Librada Mendiola for candle; Calixto Cataquiz and Julie Uy for veil; and Doctor Leo Gonzales and Edna Dy for cord.

It was truly an event worth remembering—a celebration of a union that was 50 Years in the making!

Everyone enjoyed the performance of the Palmiery family who danced to a medley of Cha-cha, Tango and Foxtrot, as choreographed by the well-known team of Budjing Danao and Dala Pia. Music was provided by popular band Spirit of 67.

The beloved couple requested that in lieu of gifts, guests could send donations to St. Michael the Archangel Parish of Capitol Homes, Quezon City head by Parish Priest Fr. Rommie Provido, CICM.

To the Palmiery couple, congratulations and looking forward to more years of happiness and love!