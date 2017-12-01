Palparan release will follow due process – AFP

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) maintained on Thursday that freedom for retired Maj. Gen. Jovito Palparan Jr. would make soldiers “happy” and would signify that due process of law was followed. Maj. Gen. Restituto Padilla Jr., AFP spokesman, reiterated that Palparan had his day in court to defend himself and face those who accused him of committing human rights violations. On Saturday, Padilla said the release of Palparan would delight soldiers. He made the statement amid calls from military forums on Facebook to free the ex-military officer from imprisonment, which stemmed from charges of kidnapping of two University of the Philippines (UP) students in 2006. Human rights group Karapatan and the mothers of the two UP students earlier this week expressed alarm over the statement of Padilla, calling Palparan a “butcher.”