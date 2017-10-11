PAL’s direct Clark-Virac flights start Dec 15

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines on Wednesday said it will start operating direct Clark – Virac flights thrice a week on December 15, 2017.

Advertisements

The route was an initiative of Catanduanes Lone District Rep. Cesar Sarmiento, who has been urging airline officials to expand air links to Virac.

Sarmiento heads the House Committee on Transportation.

“As a company imbued with public interest, it is important to respond to the needs of the flying public, particularly the untapped markets. I am pleased with PAL’s positive response to my request for this much-needed service,” he said in a statement.

Sarmiento noted that there will be a spur of economic and tourism activities between the two provinces given the new direct air route.

PAL flights will depart Clark at 6 a.m. ,Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and arrive in Virac at 7:30 a.m.

Return flights on the same days will leave Virac at 8 a.m.

The flag carrier said it will utilize the 76-seater Bombardier Q400 fleet for the new route.

REICELENE N. IGNACIO