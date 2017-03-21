PAMAS launches medical airlift service in Region 4B

Philippine Adventist Medical Aviation Services (PAMAS) is now providing medical airlift services to the Mimaropa region (Region 4B), the non-profit group and the regional office of the Department of Health (DOH) said.

PAMAS, a non-profit church-based group, will be providing airlift services using a Cessna 206 airplane and a Robinson R44 helicopter, DOH Region 4B Eduardo C. Janairo said.

The service was inaugurated on Thursday with a demonstration flight in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

The two aircraft will be equipped with medical equipment and personnel, and can accommodate either ambulatory or stretcher- or wheelchair-bound patients, Janairo said. PAMAS will coordinated the flights as well as assist with organizing ambulance transportation at both ends of the flight, he added.

“Transport of patients from Mimaropa provinces (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan) to tertiary hospitals in Metro Manila will take one-and-a-half hours or less,” Janairo said. “The air ambulance service will cater to indigent patients and indigenous communities.”

Janairo said that the DOH would establish 24-hour emergency response teams in each of the four provinces, and that landing zones in each province would be prepared.

PAMAS, which is based in Quirino Province, was founded in 2007 by pilot/mechanic Dwayne Harris to provide medical transportation to remote and underdeveloped areas of the Philippines. Its main areas of operation, including the new service, are in Northern Luzon, Mindanao, and the Mimaropa region.