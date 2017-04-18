Pampanga ACQUIRES trucks from quarry earnings

CITY OF SAN Fernando, Pampanga: The provincial government has procured 18 brand-new dump trucks from its earnings in quarry operations. The trucks were turned over to the 17 town mayors, including this city, by Gov. Lilia Pineda and provincial officials. Pampanga Environment and Natural Resources Office head Art Punzalan said all local government units are recipients of the garbage trucks, except Angeles City being a highly urbanized city and separated politically from the province. Pineda said the provincial government has allotted P50 million collected from quarry operations that reached P370 million in 2016. From July 20, 2010 until March 2017, Pampanga collected more P2 billion from quarry operations. Meanwhile, City of San Fernando Mayor Edwin Santiago said the dump trucks can hold about 14 tons of waste that will hasten the garbage collection. He added that waste management has always been challenging but that the city is “determined to have zero waste and a greener environment.”