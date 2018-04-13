Pampanga can be leading agro-industrial hub

Can the provincial government take the lead in modernizing and industrializing its agriculture sector?

My answer would be a resounding “yes.”

In March, I was tapped by the Pampanga State Agricultural University (PSAU) to help them in assisting the Pampanga provincial government to develop a framework for modernizing the province’s agriculture and provide the necessary “nuts and bolt” in making it a leading agro-industrial hub in the country. For this column, I will give an overview on what Pampanga must do, and its vast potentials that will help the province realize that dream.

So I thank Gov. Lilia Pineda of Pampanga and PSAU president Honorio Soriano, Jr. for giving me the opportunity to share my knowledge on how to make the province a leading agro-industrial hub.

Pampanga’s share in national palay (unmilled rice) production in 2017 was 2.2 percent and 11.8 percent of Central Luzon’s, with 429,206 metric tons (MT), according to Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA)-CountrySTAT.

Also for 2017, the province’s share in national corn production was 0.77 percent and 23.5 percent of Central Luzon’s, with 60,805 MT, also according to PSA-CountrySTAT.

For other crops, Pampanga in 2016 accounted for 46.12 percent of Central Luzon’s cassava production with 9,665 MT, gabi 28.27 percent or 2,129 MT, ampalaya (bitter gourd) 26.74 percent or 6,716 MT, sugarcane 22.35 percent or 160,993 MT, radish 19.97 percent or 116 MT, peanut 13.16 percent or 227 MT, and tomato 11.82 percent or 2,990 MT.

For livestock also in 2016, Pampanga accounted for 13.52 percent of carabao production in Central Luzon or 915 MT, cattle 9.84 percent or 1,849 MT, hogs 10.18 percent or 47,098 MT, and goat 8.83 percent or 781 MT, also according to PSA-CountrySTAT.

For poultry also in 2016, the province accounted for 27.96 percent of Central Luzon’s chicken production or 165,213 MT, chicken eggs 47.97 percent or 44,884 MT, ducks 17.95 percent or 2,223 MT, and duck eggs 17.89 percent or 3,133 MT.

Also according to PSA-CountrySTAT, Pampanga in 2012 accounted for 29.28 percent of Central Luzon’s municipal fishery production or 11,822 MT, and for aquaculture 66.74 percent or 143,934 MT.

Pampanga’s advantage to become a major agro-industrial hub is not only from its productive agriculture lands—it has a population of 2.6 million and a poverty incidence of only 3 percent in 2015, according to the PSA. Central Luzon’s poverty incidence was 8.9 percent also in 2015.

Pampanga also has an employment rate of 92.4 percent, or well within Central Luzon’s 93.9 percent.

When it comes to Human Development Index based on the Philippine Human Development Report by the Human Development Network, 2012/2013, Pampanga ranks 10th among the country’s provinces.

So that means Pampanga’s citizens have access to good education, which is a good foundation to help make the province a leading agro-industrial hub in Central Luzon and the Philippines.

Existing infrastructure

Pampanga also has favorable infrastructure, which gives it the potential to be a megalopolis itself, with Clark being eyed as the anchor for metropolization.

The province also has good logistics support in the form of a fully functioning seaport and distribution center, and

an international airport. The province is also easily accessible through the national highway and three expressways: Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX), Subic–Clark–Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), and Tarlac–Pangasinan–La Union Expressway (TPLEX).

Pampanga hosts the Clark International Airport and has access to the Subic Bay International Airport through the

SCTEX. It also has five municipal ports in Guagua, Macabebe, Masantol, Minalin, and Sasmuan that can be developed further to host larger inter-island vessels for increased tourism and trade.

Besides Clark, Pampanga also has other potential central business districts (CBDs) that can be or are already integrated with agro-industrial lands and tourism areas of the province. With the existing and potential CBDs having proximity to farms, the prices of food will be more affordable, and the markets will serve fresh meats and vegetables. This will reduce what we call “food miles,” creating a more sustainable and integrated urban-rural development.

The way forward

Although it has inherent advantages in infrastructure, logistics, and land features, Pampanga must take the following steps to make it a major agro-industrial hub in Luzon and the Philippines: Establish more agri-based enterprises, diversify agriculture by promoting more products, develop more agri-based products, expand existing market to include export, and create more non-farm jobs.

In my past columns, I have emphasized the importance of value adding or producing semi-processed or finished products from raw farm produce, giving farmers and agripreneurs a better chance to enter the export market.

The value adding can be undertaken by agro-industrial firms and cooperatives, and the initial market can be urban centers outside of the province, although the ultimate aim is the export market.

I must cite that to create value-added products at a lower cost, on-farm production of raw produce should be made more efficient through interventions like mechanization, utilization of improved cultivars, application of proven research and development outputs, irrigation, and creation of production blocks among smallholder farmers, among others.

Pampanga must also diversify its cropping system from the current mono-cropping dominated by rice and corn to multi-cropping by introducing higher value vegetables, fruits, ornamentals, and industrial tree crops like coffee, oil palm, rubber, cacao, and hybrid coconuts.

This does not mean, however, that Pampanga abandon rice and corn farming. Rather, it should further intensify production in favorable irrigated rice and corn lands to drive down costs through the interventions I just mentioned.

On the other hand, the less productive upland and rainfed lowland rice farms can be diverted to other more profitable crops, including those that will be used as raw materials for value adding.

To expand the market for its agriculture products, Pampanga must develop more agri-based products and this can be done with the help of research institutions including reputable colleges and universities like the Pampanga State Agricultural University.

Overall, improving on-farm production is not enough because value addition at the farm level stimulates greater farm production, bringing more income to agripreneurs.

ICT, The Internet of Things, and IMOD

The Internet of Things (IoT) must also be tapped by Pampanga to unleash the opportunities from modern agribusiness by opening new avenues for commerce and trade, inter-connecting producers to markets and vice versa, in real-time.

Agribusinesses and rural development organizations must also take advantage of contemporary ICT tools and platforms to make Pampanga an agro-industrial hub through inclusive agribusiness.

By combining the IoT and contemporary ICT tools and platforms with Pampanga’s advantages in infrastructure and access to logistics, favorable land features, and its hardworking citizens, the provincial government can provide aspiring or young innovators and agripreneurs a platform to help them develop, launch, and scale up their products and services.

And finally, Inclusive Market Oriented Development (IMOD) must be the overall guiding principle or strategy in making Pampanga’s agriculture sector modernized and industrialized.

IMOD builds on four powerful principles: Inclusiveness ensures the poor benefit, innovation accelerates growth, markets motivate growth, and resiliency sustains growth.

More important, IMOD will ensure that smallholders in Pampanga’s agriculture sector will benefit from the province emerging as a leading agro-industrial hub, making it a model on how development in the rural areas can be undertaken.