Pampanga collects P370-M from quarry

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga: The provincial government of Pampanga has posted a record-breaking collection of P370, 800,000 from quarrying operations in 2016.

Art Punzalan, Pampanga Environment and Natural Resources Office head, said their collection for 2016 has brought the quarrying operations’ total revenues for the province to P2.07 billion from July 2010 to March 30, 1017.

Pampanga Gov. Lilia Pineda said the record-breaking collection met their P2-billion target for 2016.

“This will come a long way especially for our health and education programs,” Pineda added.

The governor said, “Sand is a blessing after Mount Pinatubo spewed ash and volcanic materials after its eruption in 1991 and the resilience of the Capampangan helped us in the development of our sand industry.”

Meanwhile, Punsalan said they continue to double their efforts to ensure the monitoring of quarrying operations here.

He added that from January to March 30 this year, the collection already reached more than P98 million.

In 2015, the revenue collected was P331,660,000.