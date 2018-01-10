Pampanga collects P375M in 2017 from quarry operations

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga: The Pampanga Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PPENRO) reported an increase in quarry operations revenues for 2017. PPENRO head Art Punzalan said his office recorded P375 million in collected quarrying fees last year from the P370 million income from quarrying operations. The total quarry revenues since July 2010 has now reached P2.35 billion. Gov. Lilia Pineda said the earnings from the quarrying operations are given back to the people in terms of services such as in health and education. In 2010, quarry revenue collection was P119.38 million. In 2011, the collection significantly increased to P238.38 million while for 2012, it was P292 million; P283 million in 2013; P343 million in 2014 and P331 million in 2015.