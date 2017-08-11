Pampanga drug bust nets 8

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga: Eight persons, including three women, were arrested in separate anti-illegal drug operations conducted for two days. Supt. Roland Agohob, city police chief, said arrested were Yvez Miranda, 38, of Purok 1, Barangay Quebiawan; Derick Lacson,18, Northville 14, Barangay Calulut; Rolando Lapid, 34, of Block 155, Lot 33, Bulaon Resettlement; Gladys Cajical, 29, of Block 148, Lot 6, Bulaon Resettlement; Jico Cunanan 18, 1173 Pearl Street, Ramar Village, Barangay San Agustin; Lea Cunanan, 22, of Matulungin Street, Barangay Malpitic; Juan Negro, 35, of Purok 2, Barangay del Rosario; and Cheryl Ombao, 34, of Block 33, Lot 10, Bulaon Resettlement. Seized from Miranda and Lacson were 10 sachets of shabu and marked money during the buy-bust in Barangay Calulut, while Lapid with Cajical, Jico and Lea Marie Cunanan were arrested in their hideout in Ramar Village with 108 pieces of sachets of shabu worth P100,000. Agohob said the operation resulted in the dismantling of the so-called Lando Drug Group, one of the rising drug groups operating in the city, with the arrest of Lapid, the group’s leader. Also recovered from suspects Negro and Ombao were eight sachets of shabu and marked money.