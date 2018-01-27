Pampanga gov hits Sandra Cam over STL

Pampanga Gov. Lilia Pineda has defended her husband from accusations of a jueteng bagwoman that he is using the Small Town Lottery (STL) of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) as front of jueteng (an illegal numbers game) operations.

The governor, reacting to bribe custodian-turned whistleblower Sandra Cam, on Friday shot down in a television interview the accusations against her husband-businessman Bong Pineda, telling Cam, “Huwag kang mag-akusa kung wala ka namang ebidensya [Stop accusing people if you have no evidence against them]!”

The governor, according to a statement, was apparently irked by what she called as “theatrics” that Cam staged in a hearing on Thursday before the Senate Committee on Games and Amusement.

The whistleblower told the Senate panel about a gambling lord who is allegedly protecting PCSO officials.

When challenged by the committee chairman, Sen. Panfilo Lacson, to identify the person, Cam blurted out, “It’s Bong Pineda!”

The former jueteng bagwoman claimed Bong Pineda owns and operates 16 out of 92 Authorized Agent Corporations of the PCSO.

The governor denied accusations that they are close to Alexander Balutan, current PCSO general manager.

She said she only sees Balutan when the PCSO gives financial assistance to the province.

“Nagbibigay sila ng support, ng hundred millions dun sa mga maysakit… sa aming mga governor [The agency gives us support, in hundreds of millions for the sick… to us governors],” according to the governor.

She dared Cam, a PCSO board member, to sit down and look for solutions to problems rather than accuse and point fingers at people.

Records show that PCSO-STL made history by generating P15.7-billion revenue (P1.3 billion a month) in 2017 alone from only P4.7 billion a year in nine years.

Balutan attributed the record high revenue to strong support, unflinching loyalty and dedicated service of the PCSO workforce.

Earlier, he challenged STL critics to produce evidence proving he shortchanged the government revenue from the STL.

“I will never gamble my impeccable military records as PMA [Philippine Military Academy] Cavalier and TOPS [The Outstanding Philippine Soldier] Awardee and more than 35 military service awards mostly won for gallantry in combat for these flimsy STL issues,” the PCSO general manager said.