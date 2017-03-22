Pampanga PWDs get assistance

CITY Of SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga: A total of 1,597 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) from the different towns here recently received P3.9 million in financial assistance from the provincial government through the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO). Each beneficiary, either an elementary or high school student or a child of parents with disabilities, was given P2,500 for their educational expenses and other needs. Gov. Lilia Pineda encouraged relatives of the PWDs to give more attention and tender loving care to their family members with disabilities as she promised to support their needs, particularly for education and livelihood. Pineda added that the Sangguniang Panlalawigan has approved a P13 million allotment for various financial and social services. The PSWDO also distributed wheelchairs, walkers and crutches to the beneficiaries.