Pampanga a real estate hotspot

THE Central Luzon province of Pampanga is attracting an increasing number of real estate projects as property developers look to branch out from the crowded Metro Manila market, a review of current activity in the area showed.

At least six major developers have launched projects in the province over the past two years, led by property giant Ayala Land, which is developing seven different sites, including the 1,125-hectare Alviera township located in the municipality of Porac.

The mixed-use project is being developed in partnership with Muntinlupa-based Leonio Land Holdings, which has extensive business in Pampanga. In addition to residential developments under Ayala brands Alveo Land (Montala Alviera) and Avida Land (Avida Settings Alviera), the project also contains a commercial district, industrial estate, a country club, areas designated for schools and universities, and the outdoor recreational park Sandbox.

In addition to the Alviera project, other Ayala developments in Pampanga include Alveo residential projects Marquee Place and Marquee Residences and the Marquee Mall in Angeles City; Amaia subdivisions Amaia Scapes San Fernando and Amaia Scapes Pampanga in Mexico; and the 21-hectare economic housing subdivision BellaVita Porac.

Century Properties has also looked northward, hoping to duplicate the success of its Azure Urban Resort Residences in Parañaque with a similar development in San Fernando, Pampanga. Called The Resort Residences at Azure North, the eight-hectare mixed development will include the same features as the first, including residential towers, a number of swimming pools, and the signature feature, a manmade beach and events venue.

Another mixed-use development is in the works from Megaworld, who announced plans for a 36-hectare project in San Fernando in 2015. At the time, Megaworld said the project would revitalize the provincial capital, providing residential, office, commercial, retail, and institutional areas. According to Megaworld, it has earmarked P30 billion over the next 10 years to develop the project.

In addition to three residential projects by Vista Land, Filinvest Land has also launched three subdivision developments in Pampanga, the largest of which is the 32-hectare Hampton Orchards in Bacolor, which the developer describes as a “modern Spanish residential community.” A second project called Claremont is a joint venture between Filinvest and local developer Metro Clark Realty in Mabalacat; within the Claremont development is Austine Homes, a townhouse subdivision.

Finally, the growth of residential development in Pampanga has attracted the attention of SM Development Corp. (SMDC), which has already built several malls in the province and a second version of its SM Sky Ranch leisure park; Sky Ranch Pampanga is almost a carbon copy of its Tagaytay counterpart, opened in late 2014 behind SM City Clark. In addition to retail and leisure development, SMDC early last year also announced plans to development horizontal residential projects in Pampanga, as well as in a number of other provinces.