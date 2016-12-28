Pampanga single parent, elderLY get pension, gifts

City of San Fernando: Some 3,238 solo parents and elderly from Pampanga received incentives worth P2,754,000 and a pack of groceries as part of the Christmas and New Year’s gift of the provincial government. Gov. Lilia Pineda reminded the solo parents to safeguard their health, being the loan raiser of their child or children, by having regular consultations at the district and provincial hospitals for free. About 2,784 solo parents received P500 each while 454 bedridden senior citizens were given P3,000 each as social pension.