Pampanga town cleared of drugs

MASANTOL, Pampanga: The drug clearing oversight committee has declared this town as the first drug-cleared municipality in Central Luzon, meaning all the town’s 26 barangay (villages) are now drug free. Masantol has satisfied the 14 parameters set by the committee composed of Gov. Lilia Pineda, Regional Director Julie Daguioag of the Central Luzon Dept. of Interior and Local Government, Regional Director Leonita Gorgolon of the Central Luzon Dept. of Health, Pampanga police director Senior Supt. Joel Consulta, Police regional director and incoming PDEA director-general Chief Supt. Aaron Aquino, and Regional Director Ismael Fajardo PDEA-3.