Pampanga town police chief arrested for extortion

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga: The Philippine National Police–Regional Police Counter Intelligence Task Force (PNP–CITF) on Tuesday arrested the chief of police here while in the act of receiving P30,000 alleged protection money from the operator of a “peryahan” (fiesta fair).

Chief Supt. Amador Copuz, Central Luzon Police Office director, said Chief Insp. Romeo Bulanadi, Sasmuan town police chief, received money supposedly for not hauling away the fair’s equipment.

He was arrested a day after six members of the Carranglaan Municipal Police Station in Nueva Ecija were also nabbed for extorting money from merchants.

“This series of counter-intelligence operations against our PNP personnel shows our efforts in removing bad eggs in the police force and that the rule of law does not distinguish rank, position or popularity whether victim or respondent in the PNP organization. This is a clear manifestation of our keen determination to remove misfits among the ranks of our organization,” Corpuz said.

Bulanadi is now the under custody of the CITF for the filing of charges.