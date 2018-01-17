Pampanga town police chief arrested for extortion

A POLICE chief in Pampanga was arrested for alleged extortion, according to a task force in charge of monitoring erring policemen.

The police official was identified as Senior Inspector Romeo Bulanadi of the Sasmuan Municipal Police Station.

Bulanadi was accused of allegedly extorting P30,000 from the operators of a community fair or “perya” on Tuesday night, the Philippine National Police – Counter Intelligence Task Force (PNP-CITF) said on Wednesday.

The incident happened a day after the PNP-CITF arrested six policemen in Nueva Ecija also for extortion.

“This series of counter-intelligence operations against our PNP personnel shows efforts of the PNP in removing bad eggs in the police force, and that the rule of law does not distinguish rank, position or popularity whether victim or respondent in the PNP organization,” PSupt. Amador Corpus, Region 3 Director, said.

Bulanadi is now under the custody of PNP-CITF for documentation and filing of cases. ROY NARRA