Pamper Moms on Mother’s Day

IF you have all the means to treat and pamper Mom this May, there are several hotel and resort offerings and activities to choose from. Here are some of them.

Beauty treats at Resorts World Manila

TREAT your mom to a pop-up beauty extravaganza that will make her look and feel like the queen she truly is at The Plaza in Newport Mall, Resorts World Manila (RWM). A Mother’s Day Beauty Fair is open until May 16 and features well-loved premium skincare and cosmetic brands and their latest products.

Bobbi Brown showcases its Basic Face line that works to enhance one’s natural features. As a special treat, Bobbi Brown is giving free product samples for those who take the lessons and a complimentary pouch with any purchase made on Mother’s Day.

Meanwhile, Clinique’s makeup artists are giving free tutorials to get that perfect lip look, smoky eye, and flawless base while Estee beauty experts will teach you how to find your perfect match with Estee Lauder’s tried-and-tested skincare products. In addition to tutorials and demos that teach you how to get lusciously kissable lips, M∙A∙C is offering 15 percent off on select nude lipstick and lip pencil pairings. Origins is giving moms Feel-Good facials that will get them glowing. This 20-minute treatment is free with any purchase of Origins skin products and face masks, and as Mother’s Day bonus, customers will also get a complimentary pouch.

The Plaza will also have a Raffa booth from May 10 to 14. The light and bubbly sparkling wine comes in a special box set that includes a specially-engraved flute glass that will make a delightful gift. A pop-up flower shop will also be there on Mother’s Day weekend for moms who love receiving classic bouquets. For more details, log on to RWManila.com

* * *

Magnificent meals options

THERE are few things more challenging than finding a meal worthy of the woman who not only gave you life, but also cooked up the best dishes of your childhood. To celebrate the first love of everyone’s life, Resorts World Manila (RWM) is serving up a trifecta of Mother’s Day feasts for the whole family. Impressions, RWM’s multi-award winning French fine-dining restaurant, serves up a little taste of Paris to mothers. Queen’s Dinner is available all evenings of May from 6pm to 12mn. For mothers who prefer an Oriental flair, Mom’s Imperial Treat by Executive Chef David Chu Wai Fung of Passion is a sure-fire hit. Mom’s Imperial Treat is available for lunch and dinner every day for the month of May. For families who take their feasting seriously, The Terrace at Maxims Hotel is the place to be for Mother’s Day. Especially for Mom is available from 6pm to 10pm on May 14 (Sunday). For more details, log on to RWManila.com

* * *

Only the best at Belmont Hotel

For the whole month of May, Belmont Hotel at RWM gives you the chance to pamper mom with a well-deserved staycation and treats. For the special rate, Belmont Hotel’s Be Loved package has everything you need to make mom feel special. The package includes complimentary dinner and breakfast buffet for two, energizing workout at Belmont’s fitness center which comes with a steam room and sauna, or cool down with a dip in the hotel’s rooftop pool.

To make her feel extra cherished, Belmont Hotel adds delightful touches to her special day with a beautifully-designed Mother’s Day cake and a gift card. For more details, log on to RWManila.com

* * *

Mother’s day indulgence at City of Dreams Manila

CITY of Dreams Manila pays tribute to moms with a variety of indulgent dining choices at its award-wining restaurants and special treats at DreamPlay, the DreamWorks-inspired interactive play space, in celebration of Mother’s Day.

At Nobu Manila, the entire family can indulge in a lavish Sunday brunch buffet on Mother’s Day highlighting Japanese spice-rubbed steamship round of Wagyu beef, lobster Miso Sinigang, baked salmon, Nobu-style Kare-kare and seafood fried rice. As an added treat, moms get a chance to win a Nobu spa for two in the Mother’s Day raffle draw.

Mothers and their families craving for premium Cantonese cuisine will be spoiled with ambrosial delicacies in the two Mother’s Day special set menus offered for lunch and dinner at Crystal Dragon from May 1 until May 14.

For an outdoor family affair on Mother’s Day, a barbecue buffet awaits at the beguiling resort ambiance of Wave poolside bar and restaurant from 5 pm to 9 pm. At Red Ginger restaurant, moms dining on May 12 to 14 for lunch or dinner. Also from May 12 to 14, the Café Society offers Mother’s Day flowers as gift for moms, from potted orchids to bouquets of roses. Families can opt for a fun-filled Mother’s day celebration at DreamPlay where one complimentary ticket is offered to moms if with at least two kids, and 50 percent discount on one ticket if with one child. For more details, log on to www.cityofdreams.com.ph.

* * *

Moments with Mom

CELEBRATE and reminisce moments with mom at Makati Shangri-La, Manila this May with offers designed to make her feel like a queen.

For all weekends of May, enjoy MakatiShangCation.At Makati Shangri-La, Manila the perfect staycation means no chores, no rules and no responsibilities—just pure relaxation and fun. Book your Makati ShangCation filled with heartwarming surprises to spoil mom like a queen and create new memories for the family.

Moreover, dine over wine at select restaurants on May 13 and 14 and get a chance to win Pandora gift set, buffet for two, or a spa treatment.

On May 14 from 11am to 2pm, enjoy a spread of the freshest catch, grilled Tomahawk steak, roasted salmon, and house specialties complemented by a glass of champagne cocktail at Sage Bespoke Grill. For more details, log on to www.shangri-la.com

COMPILED BY LEA MANTO BELTRAN