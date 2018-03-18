‘Panaghugpong’ highlights CDO excellence

Art flourishes in Cagayan de Oro City, and they come in many forms as diverse as the people.

In celebration of the National Arts Month, a selection of passionate individuals whose artistic excellence continually support the city’s culture were honored and recognized during the Lambago Art Awards, one of this year’s many highlights in the Xavier Center for Culture and the Arts’ (XCCA) annual Panaghugpong.

Although Panaghugpong reaches its decade milestone this year, this is the Lambago Art Awards’ second occasion to recognize local artists, promote their works, and showcase their endeavors since its launch in 2016.

Held at the Centrio Mall Activity Center on February 21, the list was categorized in six art forms – dance, literature, music, visual arts, film, and theater. It also honored CDO-based culture and arts institutions. The recipients consisted of individuals and groups that perpetuate CDO’s vibrant art scene.

Art for the community

“As our contribution to the city, we accept this recognition with humility. To receive this award does not mean that we are winners, but are acknowledged for our sustained excellence,” said CDO-based poet Lina Sagaral Reyes, who was one of the awardees in the literature category. She had won the Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards years ago.

The excellence she was referring to relates to local artists who take the initiative to involve the community for inclusive engagement. Such was the background for Nagkahiusang Manunulat sa Cagayan de Oro (Nagmac) in the same category.

A group of local writers, Nagmac holds poetry readings and conducts writing clinics for aspirants of literature. Founder and chairperson Vel Marie Santillan accepted the award.

But initiatives also come with a cause. Apart from honing skills and enlivening culture, the Dire Husi Initiative founded by Rhyan Casiño offers art as an alternative to rehabilitate individuals with tragic history.

Promoting local heritage and culture

“The artists gave CDO and Northern Mindanao a place where arts and culture are revered and respected,” declared CDO City Mayor Oscar Moreno in his speech during the program.

According to the mayor, art is inspired by the city’s history and customs, stressing that it reflects culture as well. Just as some of the awardees have achieved global and national recognition for their works, he encourages the artists to integrate local heritage into their endeavors.

“It is important for us to remember that we came from the same history, we breathe the same air, and we are destined for the same tomorrow,” he added.

Moreno also praised the set of performances by some of the awardees which included a symphony of Filipino folk and contemporary music by the Lourdes College Strings and Xavier Philharmonia; and dance numbers by the Gintong Amihan Dance Troupe, Kagay-an Performing Arts Inc., the Integrated School for Theater, Arts N’ Dance (I-STAND), and Misamis Oriental Dance Sports.

“This [Lambago Art Awards] has recognized the artists who made CDO part of the map [by their works],” he said.

Through the initiatives conducted by the XCCA under the directorship of Hobart Savior, CDO has already been regarded by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) as a city where art takes part in development.

“Naniniwala po ako na kayo ang katangi-tanging yaman ng bayan (I believe you represent the nation’s greatest asset),” NCCA Arts section head Ferdinand Isleta told the recipients.

He stated this in light of NCCA’s continual support to establish and continue the art scene in Northern Mindanao through XCCA.

“Sana patuloy kayong maging inspirasyon. Kailangan tayong magkaisa. (I hope you continue to be an inspiration to others. We need to be united.),” he added.

Avenue for convergence

The Lambago Art Awards has also set an avenue for these artists to converge for future collaboration. The ceremony has given them the opportunity to know each other’s works and get acquainted with one another.

This is one of the continuing objectives of Panaghugpong, the main celebration for the month of February by the XCCA.

Termed from its direct Cebuano translation, “Panaghugpong” is a convergence of celebration that centers on art and reflects culture – an initiative encouraged by the NCCA.

“Our work is to nurture our artists within,” Savior pointed out. “Art is meant to be communal, as we are to develop a community of artists and the [Lambago] awards call for unity.”

Lambago is a local term for a variety of hibiscus that once forested the banks of the Cagayan de Oro River in pre-colonial Philippines.

Savior hopes that arts in CDO – rooted in culture and heritage – branch out like a tree so that the excellence of artists would yield promising opportunities for the development of the city and the rest of Northern Mindanao.

Below is the list of Lambago Arts Awards 2018 winners:

Dance: Capitol University Dance Troupe. Gintong Amihan Dance Troupe. Liceo Folkloric Dance Troupe. Next Moves. I-STAND. Urban Myx. Xavier University Cultural Dance Troupe. XUnified.

Music: Deborah Cristi Cabague. Emilor James Cabanos. Karumata Republic. Lourdes College Strings. Jurillyn Zarate Padios. Rae Anne Saltiga. Jeremiah Torayno. USTP Sanghimig Chorale. Orie Jun Vamenta. Xavier Philharmonia. Xavier Glee Club.

Literature: Anthony Daposala. Abigail James. Nagmac. Lina Sagaral Reyes. Eric John Villena.

Visual Arts: Esme Abalde. Nicolas Aca Jr. Arcadia. Artsada. John Bibal. CDO Arts Guild. Christian Gesta. Memento. Emmanuel Mulawan 2nd. Albert Vamenta.

Film: Daniel Clark Cabantan. Julienne Anne Ilagan. Orpheus Nery. Benjamin Padero. Jeffrie Po. Jameelon Rivera. Joey Sendaydiego. Irene Villamor.

Theater: Circulo de Entablado. Dulaang Atenista. Kagay-an Performing Arts Inc. Ma. Lourdes Asuncion Pilapil. Oro Teatro Bulawanon. The Xavier Stage.

Cultural and Arts Institutions: Cagayan de Oro City Tourism Council. Department of Tourism 10. Dire Husi. Dream Board Artists. Historical Commission of Cagayan de Oro City. Misamis Oriental Dance Sports.