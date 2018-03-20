Panel OKs articles of impeachment

AFTER a five-month investigation, the justice committee of the House of Representatives approved on Monday six charges, or articles of impeachment, against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno,

The charges were anchored largely on Sereno’s failure to submit a complete set of statements of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN) and usurping the collegial authority of the Supreme Court.

Thirty-three lawmakers voted in favor of the unnumbered House resolution containing the six articles of impeachment, against a lone dissenter. Among the 33 lawmakers who voted in favor of Sereno’s impeachment was former president-turned-Pampanga Rep. Gloria Arroyo.

Umali’s panel earlier voted 38-2 in finding probable cause to impeach Sereno based on the complaint filed by lawyer Lorenzo Gadon.

The six articles of impeachment are:

1. Failure to submit SALNs to the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC), which screens applicants for judiciary posts and failure to declare properties in Bataan and Davao City;

2. Misuse of P18 million in public funds on the purchase of a bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser, hiring of information technology consultant Helen Macasaet and selection of the Shangri-La Boracay resort for the 3rd Asean Chief Justices’ meeting;

3. Usurping the authority of the Supreme Court as a collegial body by forming a Regional Office of Court Administrator, issuing a temporary restraining order on the case of Coalition of Senior Citizens party-list and transferring the Maute cases from Marawi to Taguig City without en banc or full-court approval;

4. Abusing her position as ex-officio chair of the JBC by excluding the name of then Solicitor General Francis Jardeleza from consideration for the post of associate justice;

5. Interference in the inquiry by the House of Representatives on the alleged misuse of P66 million in tobacco funds by Ilocos Norte government employees because of a Court of Appeals stay order on the House investigation and undermining the House justice panel’s impeachment proceedings, and;

6. Tyrannical abuse of discretionary power as stated in the testimony of psychologist Geraldine Tria based on the chief justice’s psychological exam results.

“The foregoing show that the respondent, who is held to a higher standard of conduct, failed to live up to even a standard of conduct required of public officers. Her actions speak of her character—a person who has strong sense of entitlement, who thirsts for unlimited power, and who has the propensity to manipulate and exploit others to her advantage. Clearly, she is not fit for the position of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, or even to be called a leader,” the proposed House resolution on the articles of impeachment against Sereno read.

“Having brought dishonor to the Supreme Court and the entire Judiciary and failing to live up to the strictest standard of competence, integrity, probity and independence in the public service, it is the position of the House of Representatives that there is no more room in government for the respondent Chief Justice. The Senate should unhesitatingly convict and immediately remove her from office, if only to restore public faith and confidence in the Judiciary,” it added.

The House Committee on Justice chairman, Rep. Reynaldo Umali of Oriental Mindoro, said: “These six articles are anchored on strong evidence, documentary and testimonial that will stand trial.”

“We have almost accomplished and fulfilled our mandate in initiating the impeachment proceeding, albeit, short of impeaching the chief justice as we still need to vote upon the matter in plenary,” Umali added.

The House Committee on Rules headed by Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas of Ilocos Norte has 10 session days to recommend the articles of impeachment for plenary deliberation and voting.

The House will then have 60 session days or five months at most to decide whether or not to impeach Sereno and elevate her case to the Senate, which would sit as a court to try her.

The chamber holds plenary sessions thrice a week, Mondays through Wednesdays. Congress will be on break from March 29 to May 13.

Due process

Malacañang on Monday assured the public it would let the constitutional process take its course on the impeachment moves against Sereno.

In a news conference, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said it would now be up to Congress to deal with the complaint against Sereno.

“We leave the matter of the impeachment of the chief justice wholly to Congress because that is a constitutional function of the House of Representatives,” Roque told reporters.

“Once approved in the plenary, then the articles of impeachment will be submitted to the Senate and the Senate will have to organize itself as an impeachment court. We will allow the constitutional process to proceed,” he added.

Sereno has repeatedly said she was looking forward to defending herself before the Senate impeachment court as part of due process.

The House Justice panel, however, was convinced the chief justice was beyond redemption.

“Should the Supreme Court be burdened with the leadership of one who has caused the erosion of public faith in the Judiciary, who has lost the respect of her colleagues and subordinates, and whose fitness has been challenged by her equals? Could the people lower constitutional standards and confer on their leader merely tolerance, and not trust? The integrity of the judiciary rests not only upon the fact that it is able to administer justice but also upon the perception and confidence of the community that the people who run the system have done justice,” the proposed House resolution pointed out.

Supreme Court justices testified against Sereno during the impeachment proceedings in House. They were Teresita de Castro, Francis Jardaleza, Noel Tijam, Samuel Martires, Diosdado Peralta, Lucas Bersamin and Andres Reyes.

Rep. Jose Christopher Belmonte of Quezon City, the lone legislator who opposed Sereno’s impeachment, said the chief justice’s apparent transgressions could be addressed by the Supreme Court as a collegial body, not by the Senate impeachment court.

“Clearly, there is a problem here. Her fellow Supreme Court justices do not get along with her, but there are not enough grounds for these supposed problems to be considered an impeachable offense,” Belmonte said.

Belmonte noted that it had yet to be determined if Sereno really failed to file her SALNs during her entire two-decade tenure as professor at the UP College of Law.

“The UP said they couldn’t produce the copies of Chief Justice’s SALN. They did not say she did not file any SALN at all,” Belmonte, a member of the Liberal Party and a lawyer, said in a separate interview.

Quo warranto

The Supreme Court en banc will tackle today, Tuesday, Sereno’s plea to drop the separate quo warranto petition filed against her by the Office of the Solicitor General.

Sereno lodged a 77-page comment on the plea with the court en banc, wherein she pointed out that Solicitor General Jose Calida’s petition questioning her qualifications based on her lack of SALNs, must be dismissed “for lack of jurisdiction and merit.”

The court will hold its last en banc session for the month of March before going on a Holy Week break.

In her pleading, the chief justice, who was forced to go on indefinite leave, said the court had no jurisdiction to sack her via quo warranto because “the text of the 1987 Constitution, the Constitutional Commission’s deliberations, and established jurisprudence consistently state that impeachable officials like her can be ousted ‘only by impeachment.’”

“Section 2, Article XI of the 1987 Constitution provides that impeachable officials, which include all members of the Supreme Court, may only be removed from office upon impeachment by the House of Representatives and conviction by the Senate, sitting as an impeachment court. The Supreme Court itself has consistently applied this provision as a limitation on its power to remove public officers,” Sereno stressed, through her group of lawyers headed by Alex Poblador.

She said the Filipino people must give her a chance to explain her side and it could only be done before the Senate sitting as an impeachment tribunal.

“To rule otherwise, and to preempt the impeachment process by summarily ousting the Chief Justice via quo warranto, would be tantamount to overthrowing the Constitution itself,” Sereno added.

WITH JOMAR CANLAS AND CATHERINE S. VALENTE