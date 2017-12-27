Panel to review results of Dengvaxia trials

The Department of Health (DoH) will convene this week an independent panel that will review the results of the clinical trials of Dengvaxia, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said on Tuesday.

Duque said the team will review the results of the five-year observation period found in clinical trials as well as data from the post-marketing surveillance of the Food and Drug Administration and the post-immunization report of the department’s Epidemiology bureau.

“Based on the latest update from the World Health Organization, the five-year follow up data provides evidence of reduced risk of severe dengue and hospitalization overall among vaccinated trial participants but also confirmed an earlier hypothesis that those vaccinated with no prior dengue infection could be at higher risk of more severe dengue and hospitalizations. This risk persisted about five years after the first dose,” Duque said in a statement.

The health chief emphasized the commitment of the DoH to monitor the health of all vaccinated children and to take responsibility for their medical care should there be an adverse event related to the dengue vaccine.

Earlier, the Health department sought the assistance of experts from the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital to validate alleged dengue vaccine deaths.

The DoH also supports the initiatives of the legislature in crafting a science-based decision-making and procurement process of medicines especially for vital health programs such as the Expanded Program on Immunization.

Duque called on all concerned sectors to allow agencies investigating the effects of Dengvaxia to do their jobs without being subject to censure, criticism, and accusations borne largely out of unfounded speculation and suspicion.

“We leave it to the appropriate courts to conduct their own independent investigation and to determine whether all the legal requirements were satisfactorily met in the purchase of the Dengvaxia vaccine,” the Health chief said.

“For now, the DoH is heavily immersed in efforts to attend to public concerns on the dengue vaccine and determine the proper course of action to take in managing the over-all situation. We shall also put in place the necessary measures to ensure the observance of proper procedures in the introduction of new vaccines into our public health programs,” he added.

The DoH suspended the dengue immunization program following the advisory of Sanofi Pasteur, manufacturer of Dengvaxia, that the vaccine may cause severe dengue on those who had not be exposed to the dengue virus.

About 830,000 school children in Metro Manila, Central Luzon and Calabarzon were inoculated with the vaccine.