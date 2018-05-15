Panelo: ‘Out of character’ for Duterte to oust Sereno

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte’s top lawyer dismissed fresh insinuations that the Chief Executive had a hand in the historic ouster of Maria Lourdes Sereno as the chief magistrate of the Supreme Court.

In a radio interview, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said it was “out of character” for Duterte to meddle in issues hounding the Supreme Court.

“Out of character sa Presidente ang nakikialam diyan sa ganiyang bagay (It is out of the President’s character to meddle in issues like that [Sereno’s ouster]),” Panelo told government-run dzRB radio.

“Unang-una, ni hindi nga siya nakikialam sa kaniyang mga departamento, sa kaniyang mga Cabinet members; e lalo na sa ibang sangay ng gobyerno. Walang kinalaman si Presidente diyan (First and foremost, he does not intervene in the affairs of his departments and Cabinet members. What more to other branches of government? The President had no hand in it),” he added.

Sereno’s colleagues at the Supreme Court ousted her by granting a quo warranto petition filed by Solicitor General Jose Calida, which questioned the validity of her 2012 appointment.

Under the Constitution, Sereno is one of several government officials who can be removed by impeachment from Congress.

Aside from the quo warranto plea, Sereno also faced an impeachment case before the House of Representatives.

Sereno is the second chief justice to be ousted, following former Chief Justice Renato Corona who was impeached in 2012 for failing to fully disclose his wealth.

Prior to the high court’s decision against Sereno, her qualification as chief justice was questioned after reports that she failed to file her statement of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN) during her stint as a professor at the University of the Philippines.

Duterte repeatedly denied his supposed role in the quo warranto petition and impeachment complaint against Sereno.

After Sereno made the same accusation last month, Duterte declared that the female head magistrate was his “enemy” for accusing him of being behind the filing of quo warranto case against her.

The President also instructed his allies in the House to hasten Sereno’s ouster, saying that she was not deserving to serve the top post in the Supreme Court and that she was “bad for the Philippines.”

Following her impeachment, Sereno said she would file a motion for reconsideration to reverse the ruling against her.

Robredo: SC rulings suspect

For Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo, future decisions of the Supreme Court would be suspicious if the high court upheld its ruling removing Chief Justice Sereno from her post.

Robredo insisted that an impeachable official like Sereno could only be removed through conviction by the Senate impeachment court as provided for by the 1987 Constitution.

“In deciding for a motion for reconsideration, this is the chance of the Supreme Court to redeem itself as an institution. Because once this [quo warranto]case is decided with finality, the implications will be very dangerous,” Robredo, a lawyer, said.

“It would be hard if the public doesn’t trust the Supreme Court anymore, [in]a situation wherein every decision of the Supreme Court will be suspected of being unfair because they already set a precedent [in the quo warranto case of Sereno],” Robredo added.

with LLANESCA T. PANTI