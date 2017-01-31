Panelo sent to SKorea to apologize for Jee’s killing

President Rodrigo Duterte has asked his chief legal counsel, Salvador Panelo, to go to South Korea to extend his personal apology for the death of South Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo.

Speaking before military officials on Tuesday, Duterte said he asked Panelo to go to Seoul and offer a “good apology.”

“I had to explain again and again. I had to apologize almost to every Korean who would come here, to the ambassador, to the [Korean] people,” he added.

Duterte earlier apologized to South Korea for the abduction and killing of Jee, who was kidnapped by policemen and killed the police headquarters in Camp Crame.

Jee’s killing sparked public outrage and prompted the police to suspend its massive campaign against illegal drugs.

Duterte then asked the military to help arrest Jee’s killers and put a stop to police abuse.

“I will order you to arrest them. If I do not include you, I’m dead. No one will stop those abusive policemen. The culture of corruption in the police force is deep,” he said. CATHERINE S. VALENTE