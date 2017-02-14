Pangasinan disperses tilapia fingerlings

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan: Gov. Amado Espino 3rd recently led government officials in dispersing some 300,000 fresh water tilapia firgerlings at the mouth of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) re-regulating pond in San Roque, San Manuel town. The fingerlings were sourced from the province’s fish hatcheries and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, aimed at increasing tilapia population in the lower streams of Agno River Irrigation System so marginalized fisherfolk can have a better catch. The project is sustained by the provincial administration to increase agricultural productivity and generate livelihood. Fingerlings will also be dispersed in the central and western parts of the province. Espino said the provincial government has allocated P15 million for construction of irrigation projects and support facilities to benefit farmers. He also awarded shallow tube wells and farming aids worth P8 million to farmers associations in the province.