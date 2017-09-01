Pangasinan firm adopts DOST bamboo charcoal machinery

CS First Green Agri-Industrial Development, which is based in Bayambang, Pangasinan, is set to go into large-scale charcoal making using bamboo after piloting various machines from the Department of Science and Technology- Forest Products Research and Development Institute (DOST-FPRDI).

“We pilot-tested four kinds of equipment: the DOST-FPRDI bamboo charcoaling kiln, hydraulic briquettor, crusher and drum kiln,” said Levin Uy, CS First Green president. “Using bamboo wastes from our own plantations, we found that these technologies truly help create jobs, and can help Bayambang build a thriving bamboo industry.”

Uy added the company’s sister organization, the Kasama Kita sa Barangay Foundation, found the drum kiln especially useful for making charcoal using solid waste collected from barangays (villages).

“The bamboo charcoaling kiln is a special kind of oven that turns out high quality charcoal for industrial uses.

The drum kiln, hydraulic briquettor and crusher, on other hand, are used for creating charcoal briquettes – solid charcoal which is easier to ignite, burns slower and emits more steady heat than the ordinary kind,” said Amando Allan Bondad, an engineer from the DOST-FPRDI.

The charcoaling kiln generates two products: high quality bamboo charcoal; and industrial vinegar or pyroligneous liquor. A powerful cleaning agent, bamboo charcoal is widely used in industries to purify many kinds of substances – water, air, precious metals, alcoholic beverages, among others. It is also widely tapped in agriculture, and in pharmaceutics and cosmetics manufacturing.

Industrial vinegar, on the other hand, is a high-end product that comes from the kiln’s collected and condensed smoke. In demand abroad especially in Japan, it serves as a disinfectant, bathroom deodorizer, organic pesticide, and is commonly used in the medicine, cosmetics and food processing industries.

“We are happy to work with a company that has its own bamboo plantation. Bamboo is not yet popularly used for charcoal in the Philippines, but it is an ideal material since it grows fast and can be re-harvested without harming the environment. The part of the plant that is used is the stem base, which is usually left behind after the poles are harvested,” said Belen Bisana, an engineer and chief of DOST-FPRDI’s Bio-Energy and Equipment Development Section.

The piloting of the bamboo charcoaling kiln was part of the recently concluded project, “High Quality Charcoal from Bamboo for Industrial Uses.” It was financed by the DOST-Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development.