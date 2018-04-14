Pangasinan gov slams Leni over ‘poor’ remark

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan: Governor Amado Espino 3rd debunked the statement of Vice President Leny Robredo saying that Pangasinan is among the top 20 poorest provinces in the country.

On the contrary, the province is actually one of the top 25 country’s richest, Espino said.

He said Robredo’s speech in London recently where she said that Pangasinan, along with other provinces, is among the top 20 poorest provinces since 2004 is “inaccurate and irresponsible remark.”

“The Vice President should have checked her data carefully before branding provinces like Pangasinan as among the poorest,” Espino said.

Based on the 2015 Philippines Statistics Authority (PSA) data, Pangasinan is one of the top 25 richest provinces in the country.

Poverty incidence in Pangasinan in 2015 was 11.2 percent while the country was at 16.5 percent. The decline in poverty incidence was significantly noted when Pangasinan registered a sharp decline from 21.8 percent in 2006 to 11.2 percent in 2015 or a 49 percent drop compared with statistics on the national scale which went down from 21 percent in 2006 to 16.5 percent in 2015 or a 21 percent dip.

Pangasinan holds the distinction as a best implementer of poverty reduction programs started by former governor Amado Espino Jr., now fifth district representative. The Regional Development Council, under the National Economic Development Authority, had conferred to the provincial government the Best Poverty Reduction Program Implementer award (provincial LGU category) in 2009, 2013 and 2015.

Espino said the province continues to rack up national and regional awards that highlight Pangasinan’s excellence in local governance including the Seal of Good Local Governance awards received in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Meanwhile, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan is crafting a resolution to request the vice president to issue a public apology to the Pangasinense (people of Pangasinan) who are affected on her unverified remarks.

Vice Gov. Jose Ferdinand Calimlim said the move is in response to the reaction of the people on Robredo’s statement.