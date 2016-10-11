Pangasinan governor eyes regional sports academy

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan: Pangasinan Governor Amado Espino 3rd has vowed to carry out the plan of the past provincial administration of his father, then governor now congressman Amado Espino Jr., to put up a regional, even a national sports academy to become the venue of year-round training of athletes competing locally and internationally.

The blueprint for the sports academy, to be based at the Narciso Ramos Sports and Civic Center (NRSCC), was discussed by the former provincial administration with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) but it ran out of time to see it through, Espino said during a press conference after reporting to the provincial council his accomplishments since he assumed office.

The NRSCC, named after the late father of former president Fidel V. Ramos, already hosted the Palarong Pambansa twice in 1995 and 2012. It has become the venue of the National Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) meet, the Philippine National Games (PNG), and several other regional, national and international competitions.

The PSC has vowed to send topnotch coaches and trainors to help young athletes realize their dream to win in regional, national and international competitions.

The young Espino, a sports enthusiast himself, called on the people of Pangasinan to help him make the sports academy a reality and become a legacy for the next generation.

Under the elder Espino, the NRSCC was renovated and expanded to include facilities for visiting coaches and sports officials.

Espino, in a talk to newsmen, stressed the need to continue the planned sports academy to compliment the current sports and physical fitness program of the provincial government.

He said Pangasinan is the only province with a yearlong sports festival intended to hone the athletic talents and prowess of young Pangasinenses to ensure that they have better chances in regional and national competitions.

With the sports academy in place, the province of Pangasinan will continue to be in the eyes of the whole nation and the world, he added.

