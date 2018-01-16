Pangasinan improves health services

DAGUPAN CITY: The Pangasinan provincial government is improving government hospitals in the province and developing its manpower devoted to providing health services, aiming to achieve the ideal doctor/nurse ratio per patient, among others.

Gov. Amado Espino 3rd of Pangasinan said the ideal health service ratio is for a doctor or nurse to cater to 15 patients a day. However, at present, one doctor or nurse in a provincial hospital caters to as many as 70 to 80 patients a day.

“By shifting focus from infrastructure to manpower development, Pangasinenses are assured of quality medical service from government hospitals,” Espino said during the Provincial Development Council meeting last week.

He cited that his predecessor, now Congressman Amado Espino Jr., has started renovating and repairing all government hospitals in the province including the upgrading of hospital equipment during his term, hence, the shift to manpower upgrade.

Meanwhile, the Dagupan-based Region I Medical Centre (R1MC) management disclosed that more hospital facilities will rise this year.

Medical doctor Roland Joseph Mejia, R1MC Center chief, said that the five-storey hospital building will be inaugurated in March or April this year. The new building will house an out-patient department to expand services of the Department of Health (DOH).

“The out-patient department will be open from Monday to Sunday and even extended at night to give way to employees and workers in various offices and companies to avail of the services even after their usual office hours,” Mejia said during a recent press conference in Dagupan City.

He said the Center for Mental Health (Psychiatric Department) and a Dermatology Center will also open soon.

Construction of the Cancer Center, equipped with dormitories located in Barangay Bonuan Binloc, will also be executed.

A new multi-slide CT scan and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machines will also be purchased this year to upgrade equipment at R1MC.

Mejia is hoping the 11-storey hospital building will also receive funding from DOH, which will help expand the bed capacity of R1MC from 600 to 1,500.