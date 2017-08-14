Pangasinan jail warden probed for breakout

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan: Gov. Amado Espino 3rd on Monday ordered the provincial legal office to investigate the provincial jail warden and four jail guards over the escape of two inmates facing drug cases.

Espino issued the order after inmates Dennis de Villa-Buen, 27, and Gender Viray-Arzadon 22, both of Barangay Mabini in Binmaley town escaped on Saturday after disposing garbage from the detention cell to the garbage truck stationed outside the jail facility.

Provincial legal officer Geraldine Baniqued issued a subpoena to jail guards Pablo Escano, Marcelo Lopez, Randy Cruz and Edgar Aquino, and ordered the provincial jail warden Ferdinand Natividad to explain in writing why no criminally and administrative charges will be filed against him for the inmates’ escape.

On Saturday, Buen and Arzadon reportedly went up the garbage truck to dispose the garbage from their fellow prisoners. They the jumped from truck and fled when the jail guards were not looking.

Shortly after the escape, Buen was captured while waiting for a ride home to Lingayen, while Arzadon was surrendered by his relatives on Sunday.

Meanwhile, provincial director, Senior Supt. Ronald Oliver-Lee, recommended dismissal of jail guards for not doing their duty and ordered the provincial police investigation and detection management office to conduct its own investigation.

“It is a very clear under the law that inmates are not allowed to go outside the jail unless there is an order coming from the court for the jail guards to bring them outside” Lee told The Manila Times.