Pangasinan killers, robbers nabbed

PANGASINAN: Police operatives in Aguilar and Asingan towns arrested three alleged suspected killers and robbers for illegal discharge of firearms, explosives and ammunition in separate operations on Thursday. Police Provincial Director and Senior Supt. Ronald Oliver-Lee identified the suspects as Jose Tenetere, and Eddie Abad, both of Barangay Ninoy in Aguilar town while arrested in Asingan town was Celso Raguine, 60, of Barangay Carusucan Norte. Senior Insp. Arturo Melchor, Aguilar chief of police, said recovered from the house of Tenetere were several firearms, a hand grenade, two rifle grenades and assorted ammunition for different gun calibers, M16 Armalite rifles and 9mm pistol while Abad yielded a hand grenade and assorted ammunition for carbine and M16 Armalite rifle. Abad and Tenetere are alleged members of a robbery and gun-for-hire group operating in the western part of Pangasinan. Meanwhile, Raguine was arrested by Asingan police after firing his gun several times on March 2. A caliber 45 pistol was confiscated from him. Chief Insp. Junmar Gonzales, Asingan police chief, said Raguine was a former bodyguard of a politician in the eastern part of Pangasinan and involved in several killings.

Jaime G. Aquino