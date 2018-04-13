Pangasinan PNP arrests 118 in illegal gambling

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan: The Police Provincial Office arrested 118 people in its all-out drive against illegal gambling in four cities and 44 municipalities here since Monday. Senior Supt. Ronald Oliver-Lee, police provincial director, said the arrested suspects are now facing charges for violation of the anti-gambling act before the municipal and regional trial courts in the cities of Dagupan, Alaminos, Urdaneta and San Carlos and in other towns. Among those apprehended were barangay (village) officials, public school teachers, nurses, retired police and military men, government employees, senior citizens and farmers who were caught engaged in various card games. Lee said also arrested were beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) receiving monthly cash pension from P1,800 to P4,000.00 from the Department of Social Welfare and Development. Supt. Marceliano Desamito, chief of the Provincial Police Anti-Gambling Task Force, said more than P30,000 cash bets, majong tables and undetermined number of playing cards were confiscated from the suspects. Meanwhile, in Mapandan town three persons were arrested in Poblacion on April 11 while engaging in spider derby game. Senior Insp. Bernard Antolin, town chief of police, identified the suspects as Marlon Ambrosio, Rey Biagtas and Lester David. Antolin said spider derby game is a new form of gambling with bet reaches as high as P50.000 which is prohibited under the illegal gambling law.