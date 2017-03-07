Pangasinan PNP busts gang ring leader

ASINGAN, Pangasinan: Police busted an alleged notorious gang leader involved in drug pushing, car theft and cattle rustling in the eastern part of the province at dawn on Tuesday and seized shabu, gun, assorted ammunition, motorcycles several stolen items and cash.

Police Provincial Director, Senior Supt. Ronald Oliver-Lee, said suspect Cristina Ballicud, 43, was served with a search warrant in her house in Barangay Poblacion here.

Chief Insp. Junmar Gonzales, town chief of police, who led the operation said they recovered from Ballicud’s house five big plastics of shabu; 20 assorted models of motorcycle; caliber 22 magnum revolver, ammunition and cash more than P400,000.

The cash is believed to be proceeds from the sale of prohibited drugs, goats, spare parts and motorcycles.

Gonzales told The Manila Times Ballicud is listed as one of the high value target drug suspects who continued her business of illegal drug trade. She is also into second hand spare parts trading without a business permit and motorcycles without registration. Reports said the suspect buys stolen vehicles and livestock which were found in her house during the raid.

During investigation, several residents of from nearby towns arrived and claimed ownership of some motorcycle, while five from San Manuel and Villasis towns told police they own some of the goats found inside Ballicud’s compound.

Gonzales said cases of illegal possession of prohibited drugs, guns and ammunition and the anti-fencing law will be filed against Ballicud.

Meanwhile, she claimed to The Manila Times her business is legal since she is engaged in buy and sell and could produce pertinent documents for the motorcycles, saying those are collateral for short term loans from P5,000 to P30,000.