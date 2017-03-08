Pangasinan PNP destroys drug den, nabs 10 ‘pushers’

PANGASINAN: Police have dismantled an old house used as drug den in Santa Barbara town operated by a big-time drug pushing syndicate and arrested six gang members. In Bayambang town, four suspects, two of them students, were arrested while another operation in San Carlos City led to the arrest of a notorious drug pusher. The police provincial director, Senior Supt. Ronald Oliver-Lee, identified the suspects as Marfore Ellarma of Barangay Nibaliw West in San Fabian town; students Mike Francis Tagulao, 16, of Barangay San Gabriel 2nd and Mark Christian Ventura, 18, of Barangay Manambong Sur both in Bayambang; and Herminio Reyes-Munoz of Barangay Balite in San Carlos City. The six others arrested in Santa Barbara town were Cherry Ann Corpuz of Barangay Maningding, Christopher Galsim of Banaoang, Mark Arzil Garcia of Minien East; Rommel Reyes of Banaoang; Mary Ann Laungayan of Villa Santa Barbara Village Phase 1 and Angelito Vicente of Minien West. Ellarma was arrested after selling two sachets of shabu to a poseur buyer, while Tagulao and Ventura were nabbed during a marijuana pot session. Three sachets of dried marijuana leaves and assorted drug paraphernalia were confiscated from them. A separate operation busted six gang members at the drug den after selling six sachets of shabu to policemen who posed as buyers. Chief Insp. Rex Infante, Santa Barbara police chief, told The Manila Times that the drug den has been under surveillance for more than one month where more than 25 grams of shabu valued at P500,000 and more than P30,000 worth of dried marijuana were confiscated from the six suspects. Police added that Munoz is an active leader of the Bacani Gang engaged in selling shabu and marijuana, cattle rustling and gun-for-hire activities. He is also described as one of the top 10 high value target drug pushers in San Carlos City. Recovered inside his house were an unlicensed caliber 38 revolver, assorted ammunition and six sachets of shabu.