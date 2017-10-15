PANGASINAN PNP NABS LAWYER FOR MURDER OF MAYOR, SECURITY AIDE

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan: A 74-year-old lawyer suspected of protecting an organized crime syndicate engaged in gun-for-hire, illegal drug trade and robbery in Pangasinan and Nueva Ecija was arrested at his house in Asingan town on Friday night. He is also wanted for the murder of San Carlos City Mayor Julian Resuello and security personnel Edwin Mendoza on May 2, 2007. Pangasinan Police Director, Senior Supt. Ronald Oliver-Lee, said suspect Monte Ignacio Sr., a private law practitioner, was tagged as alleged protector of “Pogito Gang” an organized crime gang headed by his son Monte Ignacio Jr. who is at large. Ignacio Jr. is also facing several murder, rape and robbery cases with P1-million reward put up for his capture. Lee said Ignacio was implicated by the arrested gunman in Resuello’s murder during the open court hearing which was the basis for the issuance of an arrest warrant against him. Earlier Chief Insp. Kripin Banes, head of the Criminal Investigation and Detections Group in Pangasinan, and Umingan town police arrested Ignacio’s bodyguard and businesswoman Loida Mendoza who allegedly financed the group that carried out the Resuello’s killing on October 10. Meanwhile, Ignacio denied involvement in the killing of Rusuello and his bodyguard. He told mediamen he is willing to face trial.

JAIME G. AQUINO